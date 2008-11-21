  Nokia exec hints at revolutionary future touch tech

A Nokia executive has revealed that the company is prepping touch products that can detect motion just over the screen, rather than by direct contact.

The revelations were made by Nokia's chief designer, Alastair Curtis, whilst talking to PopSci.com journalists in the States.

Similar to a Nokia patent filed in June 2007 that describes a system that uses ultrasound sensors to detect hand movements - not on the screen, but in the air in front of it - Curtis is reported to state that this technology is incoming, and is highly likely for the Nseries:

Curtis said: "We've not launched what we think is right for N-series in a touch product. You'll see in the coming months, years ... what we feel is right."

When Curtis was asked how the gestures would work to control the phone he said: "I'm skirting the question, because products are coming".