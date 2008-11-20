  Nokia offers support for Lotus Notes Traveler

Nokia and IBM have announced Lotus Notes support for a number of Nokia's S60-based mobile phones, meaning millions of Lotus Notes users can now check their email on their Nokia devices.

Nokia says it has shipped more than 80 million S60 3rd Edition devices so all these many, many users can now connect to corporate email accounts via Lotus Domino Server software known as Lotus Notes Traveler.

This software provides real time access to email, calendar, address book, journal and to-do list data and will be available for Nokia devices in December 2008.

The full list of compatible phones is as follows: Nokia E71, Nokia E66, Nokia E90 Communicator, Nokia E70, Nokia E65, Nokia E63, Nokia E62, Nokia E61i, Nokia E61, Nokia E60, Nokia E51, Nokia E50, Nokia N96, Nokia N85, Nokia N79, Nokia N95 8GB, Nokia N95, Nokia N82, Nokia N81 8GB, Nokia N81, Nokia N78, Nokia N77, Nokia N76, Nokia N75, Nokia N73, Nokia N93, Nokia N93i, Nokia N80, Nokia N91, Nokia N92, Nokia N71, Nokia 3250, Nokia 5500, Nokia 6290, Nokia 6110 Navigator, Nokia 6120 Classic, Nokia 6121 Classic, Nokia 6122 Classic, Nokia 6124, Nokia 6650 Fold, Nokia 5320 XpressMusic, Nokia 5700, Nokia 6210 Navigator, Nokia 6220 Classic.