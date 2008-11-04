  Nokia announces Life Tools for emerging markets

Nokia has announced plans to launch Nokia Life Tools, a range of agriculture information and education services targeted at non-urban consumers in emerging markets.

Nokia will launch the service in the first half of 2009 with the Nokia 2323 classic and the Nokia 2330 classic in India with expansion across countries in Asia and Africa later in the year.

Agriculture services will include customisable and regular information on weather, prices and availability of seeds, fertilisers, pesticides, and market prices for produce.

The Education service will encompass language lessons, quizzes on English words and phrases, and the general knowledge information.

"Filling in the information gaps in agriculture and education with Nokia Life Tools, we strive to contribute towards empowering people with the right tools to help them make informed decisions in their daily lives," said Jawahar Kanjilal, global head of emerging market services, Nokia.

"Nokia Life Tools was developed to help bridge the digital divide in the emerging markets."

As well as the new services, Nokia has also announced seven handsets to launch in emerging markets.