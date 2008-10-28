Nokia takes musical park bench on UK tour
To promote the new "Comes With Music" service, Nokia is taking a musical park bench around the UK in a series of "secret appearances."
The Comes with Music Park Benches give users access to thousands of preloaded music tracks and special musical playlists based on UK wide research conducted by Nokia to find the nation’s favourite songs.
The locations of the Nokia Comes with Music Park Benches are a mystery and people from Trafalgar Square to the Trafford Centre will have to log on to www.music.nokia.co.uk/comeswithmusic to find out where they will be appearing each day from now until Christmas.
There will also be live performances at each bench from a variety of different artists from singers to harmonica musicians and guitarists appearing and playing for the crowds.
Carphone Warehouse is the exclusive UK pre-pay channel offering the Nokia 5310 XpressMusic Comes With Music edition while 3 has been confirmed as due to offer the Nokia N95 8GB as a Comes With Music handset.
