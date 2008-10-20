Mozilla releases Fennec mobile browser
Mozilla has launched an "early developer" release of mobile version of Firefox - but at this stage for testing purposes only.
The browser is named Fennec, that according to Wiki is "a small nocturnal fox found in the Sahara Desert of North Africa which has distinctive very large ears".
This first alpha release is only available for Nokia N810 Internet Tablets running the Maemo software platform, although those that want to test it on a PC can.
Mozilla says the focus of development is to build a new user interface that reflects Firefox's design principles, and adds touchscreen support and other features suitable for phones and handheld devices.
Fennec currently features bookmarks, including tags, a smart URL bar (called the "awesome bar"), tabbed browsing with thumbnail images, integrated web search and easy access to multiple search engines.
Mozilla is planning further alpha releases when this stage of testing and feedback is complete.
