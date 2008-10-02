Nokia Comes With Music launches in the UK
Nokia has announced the debut of its "Comes with Music" service which gives owners of certain handsets unlimited access to a library of millions of tracks, with the ability to keep the music they've download after a year.
"Comes With Music sets a precedent for consumer value and convenience that the rest of the digital entertainment industry is already copying", said Tero Ojanperä, executive vice president and head of the Nokia entertainment and communities business, referring to Sony Ericsson's recent PlayNow announcement.
As you most likely know by now, Comes With Music offers 1 year of unlimited access to the entire Nokia Music Store catalogue and customers can keep all the music that they have downloaded at the end of the year to continue enjoying their music collection.
Whatis
news is that as well as the 5310 XpressMusic phone, the service will come with Nokia's new just-launched touchscreen 5800 XpressMusic - and the Nokia N95 8GB.
The service now includes tracks from EMI, The Orchard, Beggars Group, IODA, the Ministry of Sound, PIAS and Pinnacle as well as Universal Music, Sony BMG and Warner Music.
The United Kingdom will be the first market to offer Comes With Music with sales planned to start on 17 October 2008.
And finally, pricing for the pay as you go 5310 XpressMusic Comes With Music edition has been revealed - it is expected to cost £129.99 exclusively from The Carphone Warehouse.
- Apple iPhone SE2: Specs, rumours and everything else you need to know
- Best Samsung Galaxy S9 tips and tricks: The ultimate masterclass
- Apple iOS 11.3 is here: Huge update adds Battery Health, new Animoji, Business Chat, and more
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 specs, release date, news and rumours: What's the story so far?
- What is Apple Pay, how does it work, and how do you set it up?
- Apple iPhone 8 review: The compact iPhone should not be overlooked
- Apple iPhone 8 Plus review: Strong and steady
- Apple iPhone X review: The future of Apple smartphones
- Best Galaxy S9 deals for March 2018: Contracts, upgrades and SIM-free Galaxy S9 price
- Best smartphone 2018: The best phones available to buy today
Comments