Nokia Comes With Music launches in the UK

Nokia has announced the debut of its "Comes with Music" service which gives owners of certain handsets unlimited access to a library of millions of tracks, with the ability to keep the music they've download after a year.

"Comes With Music sets a precedent for consumer value and convenience that the rest of the digital entertainment industry is already copying", said Tero Ojanperä, executive vice president and head of the Nokia entertainment and communities business, referring to Sony Ericsson's recent PlayNow announcement.

As you most likely know by now, Comes With Music offers 1 year of unlimited access to the entire Nokia Music Store catalogue and customers can keep all the music that they have downloaded at the end of the year to continue enjoying their music collection.

What

news is that as well as the 5310 XpressMusic phone, the service will come with Nokia's new just-launched touchscreen 5800 XpressMusic - and the Nokia N95 8GB.

The service now includes tracks from EMI, The Orchard, Beggars Group, IODA, the Ministry of Sound, PIAS and Pinnacle as well as Universal Music, Sony BMG and Warner Music.

The United Kingdom will be the first market to offer Comes With Music with sales planned to start on 17 October 2008.

And finally, pricing for the pay as you go 5310 XpressMusic Comes With Music edition has been revealed - it is expected to cost £129.99 exclusively from The Carphone Warehouse.