  Nokia phones get Microsoft Exchange email

Nokia has announced that all Nokia S60 3rd Edition devices will now enable Microsoft Exchange ActiveSync mobile email solution.

43 Nokia phones will now feature the Mail for Exchange mobile email application, which apparently makes Nokia's device range the largest ever to enable the solution.

Nokia also announced today that Mail for Exchange will be available out-of-the-box in future releases of Nokia Eseries and Nokia Nseries devices.

With this announcement, Nokia is enabling about 80 million mobile phone users - which is the number of Nokia S60 3rd Edition converged devices shipped globally to date - to connect to their email accounts on the Exchange Server.

"The Nokia-Microsoft collaboration to bring corporate mobile email to businesses and mobile professionals is truly unbeatable. No other device manufacturer provides the wide range of devices that we have which immediately mobilize the hundreds of millions of email accounts from Microsoft Exchange", said Anssi Vanjoki, executive vice president, Markets, Nokia.

Nokia says owners whose companies use Exchange can set up Mail for Exchange for free on their devices in various ways without paying additional services or subscription fees - from the email set-up plug-in on the home screen, by launching the application from the Download! folder, or via the Settings Wizard.