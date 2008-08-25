Nokia N79 announced

Nokia has officially announced the launch of the N79 handset in the UK.

The new entertainment-focused candybar handset, will be similar to the N85, also announced today, although come with a more stylised focus.

For those worried about matching their handset with their outfit when they hit the streets, three smart covers are included in every box, with the ability to change the themes, as you might expect, accordingly.

Replacing the N78, it will feature a 5-megapixel camera with Carl Zeiss optics, geotagging and dual LED-flash.

Elsewhere on the multimedia front will be an FM transmitter, with direct access to the Nokia Music Store, power for up to 24 hours of music playback plus 3.5mm headset connector and dedicated music keys for non-stop music enjoyment.

Taking advantage of that GPS, Nokia has also bundled in Nokia Maps 2.0 and there is a 4GB microSD card with support up to 8GB rather than having the memory built-in.

The new handset is expected to be available next month.