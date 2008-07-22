S60 Touch UI screens appear online

S60 Touch UI screens have started to appear on the Internet giving Nokia fans a brief glimpse of what a touchscreen mobile from the company might look like.

Posted on Mobile Royale, one of the screens shown in landscape shows a series of icons across the top, a series of icons down the left hand side and plenty of space for information in the centre for text or events.

While other screens, shown in portrait mode, suggest it will be typical fare from Symbian and not be too far removed from the non-touchscreen version of the S60 operating system.

The Nokia Tube, which is rumoured to be the first touchscreen Nokia device is expected to be launched either at the end of the year or the beginning of 2009.

We will keep you posted.