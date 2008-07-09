Nokia reveals new 8208 and 3608 phones early
Two new Nokia devices have been leaked a little earlier than the manufacturer would no doubt like, but via their own site.
Apparently from a public Nokia web server, it seems we can expect the 3608 and 8208, as well as their Chinese counterparts, soon.
The Nokia 3608 clamshell is a CDMA handset with a 1.3-megapixel camera, dual colour displays, and GPS support. It comes with external touch sensitive music keys, stereo Bluetooth, an FM radio, and support for microSD memory cards up to 4GB.
Nokia says the 3608 has a "Series 40 Nokia like UI", there's no word when the device will be announced officially or where, although the Chinese market is apparently a cert.
The 8208 is a bit more interesting with a dual-sliding feature that looks a little like the coming soon Nokia N96.
Another CDMA handset, it's designed for multimedia as well as navigation. 20 hours of music playback is promised on a full charge, and the secondary slider function will give access to dedicated music keys - like on the N95.
Running "Nokia Series 40 spec", there's a 3.5mm audio jack, an FM radio, a 3-megapixel camera, built-in GPS, a 2.2-inch QVGA resolution display and a microSD memory card slot for cards up to 8GB.
Again, no word on when the 8208 will be announced, or available. We'll bring you more when we get it.
