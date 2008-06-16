Nokia E71 and Nokia E66 announced

Nokia has continued its challenge against Research In Motion and its BlackBerry handset while the industry slowly moves towards touchscreen interfaces.

The company has announced two new models; the E71 and E66 to appeal to the business user wanting to stay connected.

The E71 will feature a full QWERTY keyboard in a new slimmer designed model. It will also offer HSDPA connectivity.

The Nokia E66 promises a "premium look and feel" with its stainless steel accents and sliding design according to Nokia although won't offer a QWERTY keyboard.

Features include HSDPA, wireless LAN and 3G connectivity, Assisted GPS (AGPS) and Nokia Maps for navigation, a music player with support for up to 8 GB expandable memory and a 3.2-megapixel autofocus camera. The E66 will also include an accelerometer.

Nokia seeing an expanding market for personal email has allowed the device to be set up with Gmail, Windows Live or Yahoo Mail plus 1000 others at the press of a couple of buttons. Users will only need to enter their email and password to access their email on the go with Nokia saying they will do the rest at the back end.

Focusing on the device's business email offerings, clearly in an attempt to stop Apple's iPhone gaining ground, the handset manufacture says it has moved to streamline setup for Microsoft Exchange customers as well.

Both phones will offer an improved internet browsing experience complete with Flash support and embedded VPN.

The two new phones will of course support the latest Ovi services including maps, music and media sharing that power users expect from their device.

The E66 and E71 will be available in July and expected to cost around 350 euros without operator discounts.

