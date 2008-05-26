Nokia N-Gage games will be transferrable
Nokia N-Gage games will be transferable from one phone to another after all it seems.
According to PCworld, Nokia has told the online US publication that "A miscommunication is blamed for users not being told".
Quoting Oskar Sodergren, communications manager at Nokia Scandinavia, the article states Sodergren saying "Internally there have been some mixed messages in this matter as well. We have been working on a way for this to work since the relaunch, but it is taking some time for everything to fall into place".
However according to the article, Sodergren "doesn't want to elaborate on the details for when a mechanism for transferring games will be in place, or why it hasn't been released".
Last week, unhappy gamers hit out at Nokia after believing N-Gage titles bought for their current handsets could not be transferred if the phone is changed.
There are about 30 games available on a limited range of Nokia handsets, which are bought and downloaded direct to the phone.
- Best Samsung Galaxy S9 tips and tricks: The ultimate masterclass
- Pre-order Sony's Xperia XZ2 phones to get free PS4 or PSVR bundles
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 specs, release date, news and rumours: What's the story so far?
- Samsung Galaxy S9 deal: Buy one get one S9 or S9+ free at Verizon
- Apple might ditch its current phone design for a foldable iPhone in 2020
- Huawei P20 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S9+: What's the rumoured difference?
- The best Sony Xperia XZ2 deals and pre-order info: Plus SIM-free XZ2 price: Free PS4 or PSVR for a limited time
- Compare the best Galaxy S9 UK deals: Contracts, upgrades and SIM-free Galaxy S9 price
- Hot EE Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ deals: 60GB of data with no upfront cost
- Huawei's next innovation? A blockchain smartphone, possibly
Comments