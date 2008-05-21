Nokia promises more Linux-based phones
Nokia is going to use the Linux operating system in an increasing number of its web-enabled phones.
A spokesperson told Reuters that while Nokia already uses the open-source system predominantly for its internet tablets, Linux is going to become increasingly important for phones too.
Nokia spokesman Kari Tuutti explained: "We will expand that [internet tablet] range, and we believe that the role of Linux will grow".
Linux as a open-source OS gives manufacturers access to a large developer community "which could result in more attractive programs and lower costs for the likes of Nokia", explains Reuters.
At the moment, it is Nokia's Symbian S60 platform which dominates the phone market, but phone makers including Vodafone, Motorola, NTT DoCoMo (in Japan) , Samsung Electronics, Huawei and LG Electronics, have all joined Linux alliances.
