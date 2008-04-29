End of the road for Nokia N95?
Nokia's Design studio in London has said that rather than focus on creating converging devices in the future that promise to do everything from make calls to helping you find your way home, the company is likely to produce mobile phone handsets aimed specifically at different sectors of the market.
"We are likely to see handset serving different needs rather than trying to be all things to everyone", said Alastair Curtis, Nokia's chief designer.
Not going as far as ruling out phones with other features such as a camera or music player, the comments made by Curtis, in a presentation to a crowded room of journalists on an open day to the company's design studio in London, implied that the days of the company's Nokia N95 where a phone is stuffed full of tech are numbered.
But before you panic that you'll loose all those acronyms to spout to your friends, Curtis says it's not time to panic, the phone will always be the "gateway to your digital world".
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 specs, release date, news and rumours: What's the story so far?
- The best Sony Xperia XZ2 deals and pre-order info: Plus SIM-free XZ2 price: Free PS4 or PSVR for a limited time
- Compare the best Galaxy S9 UK deals: Contracts, upgrades and SIM-free Galaxy S9 price
- Pre-order Sony's Xperia XZ2 phones to get free PS4 or PSVR bundles
- Hot EE Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ deals: 60GB of data with no upfront cost
- Huawei's next innovation? A blockchain smartphone, possibly
- Best Buy will stop selling Huawei phones after US government warning
- Compare the best Galaxy S9 + UK deals: Contracts, upgrades and SIM-free Galaxy S9 price
- Compare the best SIM only deals for March 2018
- Upcoming phones: The future smartphones of 2018
Comments