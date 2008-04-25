  Nokia woos big time director

He may have been at the front of the queue last summer to get his mitts on an iPhone, and was one of the first Hollywood big wigs to star in the cinema Orange ads, but it seems it's now a Nokia that you'll find in Spike Lee's pocket.

The politically-focused director has agreed to direct a film made entirely from mobile phone footage sent in by a lucky few.

Lee, not one, of course, to blow his own trumpet, has modestly said that the project marks "the democratisation of film".

"Aspiring filmmakers no longer have to go to film school to make great work. With a simple mobile phone, almost anyone can now become a filmmaker", he says.

The film will consist of three acts and briefs will be published soon.

Would-be filmmakers can then start shooting, texting, music making and snapping to be in with a chance of getting their clip edited into the movie.

Nokia will choose 25 submissions, then people can vote online for their favourite to determine a top 10 from which Lee himself will then choose three submissions - one for each act.

The theme - how music tells the story of humanity.

The competition deadline is 21 August and the final film will premiere later this year in Los Angeles.

Get the brand new Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ on the network that gives you 4G in more places than any other. EE runs the UK’s biggest and fastest mobile network, offering superfast 4G in more places than any other operator after pioneering the UK’s first superfast 4G mobile service in October 2012. The networks coverage extends to 90% of the UK’s landmass and EE has received extensive independent recognition, including being ranked the UK’s best overall network by RootMetrics.