Nokia launches XpressMusic 5320 and 5220

Nokia has introduced two new music-enabled devices as additions to its XpressMusic range.

The new Nokia 5320 XpressMusic and Nokia 5220 XpressMusic claim to offer a range of affordable music and entertainment experiences with "fresh, stylish" designs.

The Nokia 5320 XpressMusic is a 3G handset with a "dynamic design" and "3G social entertainment capabilities".

This phone has Nokia's new voice-controlled "Say and Play" feature, so consumers can just say the name of a favourite artist or song to automatically play it.

The 5320 includes dedicated XpressMusic keys, a 3.5mm audio jack, up to 24 hours of playback time, an audio chip for hi-fi sound quality, extendable memory up to 8GB, HS-USB for fast music transfer and HSDPA for fast access to data.

Via the internet browser, users can get access to Ovi and Nokia Search 4.1 while the dedicated N-Gage gaming keys and landscape view are said to "deliver a true gaming experience" meaning that as promised Nokia has expanded the N-Gage platform's availability beyond its Nseries range.

The Nokia 5220 XpressMusic with its "edgy" asymmetrical design offers instant access to music on-the-go with a built-in lanyard apparently making the device easy to carry anywhere.

Additional features of the Nokia 5220 XpressMusic include up to 24 hours playback time, dedicated XpressMusic keys and a 3.5mm audio jack.

In addition, Nokia has announced the Nokia Mini Speakers MD-8 claiming a sleek, pocket-sized design and crisp stereo sound for these ultra-portable mini speakers. Battery power gives playtime of up to 40 hours, there's an FM antenna to fine-tune frequency, and a tangle-free cable.

Both XpressMusic devices are expected to begin shipping in the third quarter of 2008, with an expected retail pre-tax price range of 160 to 220 euros (£130 to £175).