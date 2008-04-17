  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Nokia phone news

Nokia Q1 results revealed

|
  Nokia Q1 results revealed

Nokia has revealed its first quarter financial results for the period January to March 2008 that are in line with expectations.

Net sales were 12.7 billion euros, an increase of 28% for the same period last year with net profit coming in at 1.2 billion euros, a 25% increase.

Nokia estimated its device market share in the period was 39%, up from 36% in Q1 2007 but down from 40% in Q4 2007.

The Finnish company shipped 295 million units in the 3 month period, up 17% year on year and down 12% sequentially.

It seems that Nokia's "very strong" position in emerging markets has helped recent sales figures.

Olli-Pekka Kallasvuo, Nokia CEO said: "Nokia had strong profitability in the first quarter, with both operating profit and EPS up significantly year on year".

"The overall device market developed as expected, with the greatest demand in emerging markets, where our position is very strong."

"The competitiveness of our product portfolio is reflected in our market share and we target market share gains in the second quarter. The portfolio is renewed on a continuous basis."

"While we will not have major new products shipping in the second quarter, we expect a number of new products to be shipping, and to have a positive impact on our results, in the second half of 2008."

PopularIn Phones
  1. How the Honor 10 beats the OnePlus 6
  2. You can now gift unused data on your EE plan to family members
  3. Apple might unveil iOS 12 with new digital health tools at WWDC 2018
  4. Lenovo will debut Z5 smartphone with no notch or bezels on 5 June
  5. Porsche Design Huawei Mate RS review: In pole position?
  1. Best SIM only deals: The cheapest 10GB data deal on the market
  2. Claim a free Kodak photo printer with select Sony, Huawei and LG phones from O2
  3. Xiaomi Mi 8 is a 6.21-inch monster, with iPhone X looks and dual-frequency GPS
  4. Motorola One Power leaks shows a notch and Android One in force
  5. Microsoft Surface Phone back on the cards; Windows 10 on ARM, Snapdragon 850 SoC
Comments