Nokia to bring Microsoft Silverlight to S60 devices

Nokia today announced plans to make Microsoft Silverlight available for S60 on the Symbian OS, as well as for Series 40 devices and Nokia internet tablets.

The phone company says adding support for Silverlight will extend opportunities for developers to create rich, interactive applications that run on multiple platforms in a consistent and reliable way.

Silverlight is a cross-browser, cross-platform plug-in for delivering next-generation media experiences and "rich" interactive applications.

Microsoft will demonstrate Silverlight on S60 during the opening keynote at Microsoft's MIX08 conference on 5 March in Las Vegas.

Silverlight is intended to be available to S60 developers
later this year with initial service delivery anticipated shortly thereafter for all S60 licensees.

Microsoft Silverlight availability for Nokia Series 40 devices and Nokia internet tablets will be confirmed later.

