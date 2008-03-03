  Nokia defeats Qualcomm ... sort of

Qualcomm filed a patent lawsuit against Nokia way back on 24 May 2004. After many hours in court, judges in both the UK and US have thrown out Qualcomm's GSM patent claims.

A British High Court judge determined that all of Qualcomm's claims are invalid, and therefore Nokia does not need to compensate Qualcomm for these patents.

"We are pleased with the Court's decision that the patent claims are invalid and believe it is consistent with and supported by the facts", said Rick Simonson, Chief Financial Officer, Nokia. "This is the second court to conclude that Qualcomm does not have relevant and valid GSM patents."

As Simonson said, this is the second ruling in Nokia's favour.

Last week, the US International Trade Commission (ITC) last week decided against Qualcomm's petition for review of a decision made on 12 December 2007.

At this time, Judge Luckern ruled in an Initial Determination that Nokia does not infringe the three alleged Qualcomm patents in a case filed against it (a separate case from that in the UK) and that one of the patents is invalid.

This ITC investigation has now been terminated.

"The UK High Court and US ITC findings are further evidence of Qualcomm overstating its position as an industry innovator and demanding compensation for patents that are not relevant or valid", Simonson added.

However, this is not the end to the wrangling.

Similar patents, asserted against Nokia GSM products, are at issue in separate cases filed by Qualcomm against Nokia in China, Europe and the United States.

The parties have agreed to temporarily stay these patent infringement lawsuits pending court proceedings in the Delaware Chancery Court.

Patent invalidation actions, filed by Nokia against Qualcomm patents in suit, continue in China and Germany.

Qualcomm has filed 11 lawsuits around the world over more than 2 years against Nokia; and hasn't won any to date.