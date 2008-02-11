Nokia 6220 Classic unveiled

GPS for both driving and walking seem to be the buzzwords for the Nokia spring line-up, and with this mind, the company has updated one of its "Classics".

The 6220 Classic replaces the 6110 Classic, which was unveiled less than a year ago.

The key update for this new S60 candybar model is its camera - with its Carl Zeiss lens, 5-megapixel sensor, and Xenon flash as compared to the 2-megapixel camera on its predecessor.

However, it also boasts AGPS functionality, which means that you can tag your images with the exact location they were snapped.

The phone also boasts a high-speed HSDPA connection, which means that users can update blogs or upload photos and videos to favorite sharing sites like Share on Ovi or Flickr straight from the handset.

Images can also be viewed on a television screen with the integrated TV-out feature, sent from phone to phone via wireless Bluetooth connection, or viewed in full colour on the phone's 2.2-inch display.

Like the 6210 Navigator (also launched today) - the 6220 Classic comes loaded with the new Nokia Maps 2.0 application which helps consumers find the best routes or explore any city for new restaurants, hotels, tourist attractions and other points of interest.

Nokia adds that the pre-loaded WidSets service brings web content directly to the device via mini-applications called widgets, providing access to news updates, games and web communities.

The Nokia 6220 Classic also includes internet browser, email, music player, FM radio with RDS and up to 8GB of memory.

In addition to its imaging capabilities, the Nokia 6220 Classic enables Adaptive Multi Rate - Wideband speech coding technology, "giving a more natural sound to human voice in phone calls", adds Nokia.

The Nokia 6220 Classic is expected to start shipping in Q3 in selected markets with an estimated retail price of 325 euros (not including taxes).