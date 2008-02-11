Nokia launches 6210 Navigator

On the same day as the announcement of an update for pedestrians to the Nokia Maps application, Nokia has unveiled a mobile that offers tools specifically designed for users who need to find their way about on foot.

Way back in September last year, we tested the 6110 Navigator from Nokia and today the company has unveiled its successor.

Key updates include pedestrian navigation and an accelerometer, which makes the device more responsive than AGPS alone, and an integrated compass.

The accelerometer measures changes in direction and orientation, while the built-in compass makes sure that any map the user is reading automatically maintains its orientation.

The 3.5G mobile comes with the newly launched Nokia Maps 2.0, which includes full voice and visual turn by turn guidance.

For driving, the phone has pre-installed one-touch navigation, full voice guidance and a self-mount car kit. Nokia adds that if the driver makes a wrong turn, the device will automatically calculate a new route.

It adds that the 6210 Navigator supports AGPS, which enables the GPS receiver to acquire the satellites in just seconds.

It is also ready for use out of the box, even without a SIM card. Local maps are pre-loaded on the 1GB memory card and map updates are included in the sales price.

For an additional fee, users can purchase multimedia city guides via Nokia Maps application and download additional map areas for free via Nokia Map Loader at maps.nokia.com.

The device also features a 3.2 megapixel camera, MP3 player and stereo FM radio.

It is based on S60 software, allowing users to download and use thousands of new applications in addition to the ones already found on the device.

The Nokia 6210 Navigator is expected to start shipping in Q3 of 2008 in select markets with an estimated retail price of 300 euros (not including tax).