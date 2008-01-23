Nokia 7900 Crystal Prism launches

Nokia has unveiled its latest addition to the "Prism" collection, the Nokia 7900 Crystal Prism, aimed squarely (or should that be triangularly?) at the design-conscious.

The company says that with its seamless diamond-cut design with a crystal centre key, the Nokia 7900 Crystal Prism continues to highlight the geometric shapes and personalised style of the Prism offerings.

The creative designer Frédérique Daubal is responsible for the laser-etched graphic designs as well as some "distinctive" wallpapers and exclusive accessories to the Nokia 7900 Crystal Prism.

"Intriguing" light effects, including the option to chose from one of 49 colours for the light in the keymat as well as the graphic design on the back cover, apparently make each handset unique and "complement the glamorous appeal".

The 3G Nokia 7900 Crystal Prism features an OLED display, a 2-megapixel camera, 1GB of internal memory and a music player with matching headset.

The Nokia 7900 Crystal Prism will be available through the Nokia online shop from mid-Feb, with a pre-tax price tag of £280.