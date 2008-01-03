  Nokia buys UK data company

Nokia Siemens Networks has agreed to buy Britain's Apertio Ltd for about 140 million euros ($205 million).

Nokia is expected to close the deal in the first quarter of 2008, according to Reuters.

Apertio provides open real-time subscriber data platforms and applications built specifically for mobile, fixed, and converged telecommunications operators.

It employs 237 staff and had 2007 sales of around 28 million euros.

Apertio already had a relationship with Nokia, which had integrated its its Home Location Register and Home Subscriber Server products with Apertio’s open platform.

It is to form a new business line within Nokia Siemens' Converged Core business unit, headed by current Apertio Chief Executive Paul Magelli.

He said of the acquistion: "With Internet services, communications services, and entertainment services now converging, operators must simplify their networks and focus on subscriber intelligence to stay competitive", said Paul Magelli, Apertio CEO. "With one open real-time subscriber data platform we have the solution to this problem and as part of Nokia Siemens Networks we will have the geographic reach, comprehensive application portfolio and ecosystem to extend our leadership."