World's first newspaper-branded mobile launches

Sweden's biggest daily newspaper, the Dagens Nyheter, has bagged the boast of being the title to launch the world's first "newspaper" telephone.

The branded offering is a mobile phone that gives the daily's subscribers direct, and free, access to its website and therefore all the breaking news.

"We want our readers to be able to follow the news even when they're in places where they cannot lay their hands on a paper or access the internet on a computer", Thorbjoern Larsson, Dagens Nyheter editor-in-chief and publisher, told AFP.

The handset is a Nokia 6120 3G phone, which can be bought direct on the paper's website, with a set monthly call plan.

Users can surf the paper's site by simply hitting a special, dedicated "DN" button.

The paper reports that it has been popular, with Larsson stating: "After we announced the launch ... we received so many calls that our switchboard broke down. There's a lot of interest out there".

