Universal and Nokia announce free music for phones
The world's largest music group, Universal, and Nokia have announced they will offer free 12-month's of access to Universal's music for Nokia music phones owners from the second half of 2008.
The "Comes With Music" service will differ from rival packages on the market as users can keep all the music they have downloaded for free during the 12 months and would set no download amount limits.
Universal Music Group has said they expect this offering to have a wider, "stimulating" effect on the digital music business next year.
"I believe the announcement will act as a catalyst for a whole number of business partners to step forward. It's definitely going to stimulate the business next year", Rob Wells, Senior Vice President for digital operations at Universal, told Reuters.
