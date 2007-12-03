  Nokia Internet Radio service launched

A new service has been launched by Nokia that will let Nokia phone owners discover and listen to radio shows broadcasted over the internet.

The Nokia Internet Radio application is now available and can be downloaded for free from Nokia, and will also be embedded in upcoming Nokia S60 3rd edition devices.

"Most new music discovery occurs while you're listening to the radio", said Tommi Mustonen, head of the Nokia music business.

"By offering the Nokia Internet Radio service on mobile devices, the radio experience becomes more accessible, giving people new ways to find music."

There are hundreds of internet radio stations to choose from worldwide, but the station directory of Nokia Internet Radio claims to make music discovery effortless - browsing can be done based on station name, genre, country or language.

To find out what hits are hot around the world, hourly updates of the top ten most popular internet radio stations are also available in the station directory and users can also set up favourites.