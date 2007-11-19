  1. Home
Nokia Music Store bags Kylie album early release exclusive

"X" by Kylie will be exclusively available to download from the newly launched Nokia Music Store on 21st November.

The release apparently marks the first time ever a Kylie album will be available digitally prior to general release.

Fans will be able to get their hands on her tenth studio album first at http://music.nokia.co.uk priced at £8.

With a one account, music lovers can access the Nokia Music Store via their desktop computer or directly from optimised Nokia devices, beginning with the Nokia N81 and Nokia N95 8GB.

Richard Sandford, regional manager, Nokia Music, said: "Less than a month on from launch, the Nokia Music Store is already bringing the best music to fans in the way they want, when they want it".

"Kylie’s new album is one of the hottest releases this year – and you can expect plenty more exciting exclusives to come. We are delighted to be able partner with Parlophone in making this exclusive Kylie offer".

Mutual back-scratching from Parlophone: "Our partnership with the Nokia Music Store enables EMI to reach music fans in new ways, by giving them instant access to great music direct to their mobile phone or PC".

