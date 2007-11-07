  Nokia might join Open Handset Alliance

Nokia, noticeably absent from the recent formation of the Open Handset Alliance, appears to be leaving its options open to sign up to produce phones with the Android operating system.

Motorola, Samsung, LG and HTC are all founding members of the new Google-led group, that is promising to create the future of wireless handset devices, the first of which are due to market in the second half of 2008.

"It's not ruled out at all," says Kari Tuutti, spokesman for Nokia's multimedia unit told PC Pro. "If we would see this as beneficial we would think about taking part in it. We should never close any doors."

Although this is in slight contrast to the statement Pocket-lint has received direct from Nokia this morning:

"Over the past year, we have seen a number of respected companies make moves which reinforce our long-held belief that the worlds of mobility and the Internet are becoming intertwined."

"Nokia introduced the first modern smartphone to the world 11 years ago, and as of today, has delivered over 100 million converged devices based on the industry leading S60 platform. Today, we are pleased to see Google following the trail that Nokia has been blazing for over a decade."