  Nokia music store opens virtual doors

Nokia's UK "Nokia Music Store" has opened its virtual doors.

Millions of tracks from major artists, independent labels and up-and-coming UK acts will be available alongside features such as music browsing, personal track recommendations, and a favourite artists search function.

With a single account, music lovers can access the Nokia Music Store via their desktop computer or directly from optimised Nokia devices beginning with the Nokia N81 and Nokia N95 8GB.

Individual tracks will cost 80p per track and albums from £8.00. The Nokia Music Store will also offer a monthly subscription for PC streaming for £8.00.

Nokia says the store's intuitive user-interface makes streaming full-length tracks easy, and offers options to create customised playlists and note tunes on a wish list that you can decide to buy later.

Crucially, tracks purchased can also be transferred via your PC to compatible Nokia devices.

Unfortunately, the store currently only supports Microsoft Windows XP or Vista users, which will alienate a fair few potential customers from the get-go...