  Nokia announces third quarter financial results

Nokia has released its financial results for the third quarter and has announced net sales during the period of 12.9 billion euros and a market share of around 39%.

Olli-Pekka Kallasvuo, Nokia CEO said: "Nokia strengthened its leading position in the device industry in the third quarter".

"In a strong market, we simultaneously gained market share and increased our operating margins. The quality and depth of our device portfolio continues to give us a good competitive edge and we believe our portfolio looks promising for next year."

Nokia sold 111.7 million units (29 million in Europe), up 11% sequentially and up 26% year on year.

Looking forward, Nokia expects industry mobile device volumes in the fourth quarter 2007 to be up sequentially and market share in the fourth quarter 2007 to be approximately at the same level sequentially.