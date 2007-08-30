IFA 2007: Altec Lansing launch Nobi Nokia speaker system

Altec Lansing has released a new speaker designed to fit the new Nokia XpressMusic 5310 and 5610 handsets at IFA 2007 in Berlin, Germany.

The new speakers, called Nobi, will be a portable speaker system that allows user to share music on the go.

Small enough to fit in a pocket, bag or backpack, the Nobi system weighs only 280 grams and measures approximately 109 H x 65 W x 35mm D (4.29 x 2.55 x 1.37”).

The phone, which sits in the speaker dock like an iPod does an iPod speaker system will connect via the built-in 3.5mm connector.

The speakers offer 24 hours of audio play time via AAA batteries.

The new Nobi will be available in October 2007. No word on pricing in the UK as yet.