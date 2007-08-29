  Nokia 5310, 5610 XpressMusic mobile phones launched

Nokia has announced a range of new phones at its Nokia: Go Play press conference in London this morning.

Starting with the slogan: "Welcome to the 4th screen" and quoting George Lucas, Olli-Pkka Kallasvuo CEO and President of Nokia said "This is a new world, it doesn't work how the old world works", as he unveiled the new handsets.

The company also said that it plans to become an internet driven experience company rather than just focusing on handsets, however that hasn't stopped the company launching a number of new handsets today.

New models include the 5310 and 5610 XpressMusic handsets.

The Nokia 5310 Xpress Music is "Fun and Funky" according to Nokia, comes with 9.9mm thin and weighing 80 grams. Offering 18 hours of music playback, there is a 3.5mm headset connector and option for a 4GB microSD memory card. There is a 2 megapixel camera and QVGA display. Available by the end of the year, the standalone price will be 225 euros.

The Nokia 5610 XpressMusic is a slider phone that comes with an additional slider switch in the middle of the phone. The new model also features 2.2-inch display, 22 hours of music playback and support like the 5310 for 4GB MicroSD cards. It will have a 3.2 megapixel camera with flash and 3G connectivity. It will also be shipping by the end of the year and cost 300 euros before taxes and operator offers.

Nokia has also announced that it will be teaming up with companies such as Philips, JBL and Altec Lansing. Similar to the Made for iPod label, devices will be marked Nokia phone compatible.

In addition to the new handsets Nokia has also launched a new interface that is a cross between Apple's iPhone, Sony's XrossMediaBar interface and Creatives Zen MP3 players menu system to access a phone's features like games, photos and music.

In a video scarily mirroring Apple's iPhone commercials, complete with white background and hand, the company showed off some of the new features to the packed theatre of journalists.

Features included in the video included the ability to edit images on the fly, buy tracks from an online store and access the Internet at the touch of a button (or screen as in the video).