Launch of Nokia's N81 and music download service just days away
With the Nokia N81 launch just 2 days away on the 29th, the RRS feed from the 070829 viral campaign has been updated with what is likely the last post:
As nonsensical as previous posts it states: "...of what lies in the near future. Not only is it a plausible scenario for this, but also a reasonable scenario for almost any on-the-go desire".
"A superior and boundless experience encompassing all of what we enjoy. We listen, we see, we read, we explore, we discover, we laugh, we share, we travel, we enlighten, we inform, we are informed."
"This is what we have come to ascertain, yet it calls for a development that keeps up with where we want to go. Now, finally, we are here..."
The N81, believed to be a 3G handset with 8GB of memory, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a 2.4-inch screen, a standard 3.5mm audio jack, micro USB port, stereo speakers with a Symbian-based OS, is expected to debut on the 29th August.
This date, as well as providing a launch pad for this lively-looking offering, is also though to be where Nokia will launch at iTunes rivalling music download service.
"Come and witness the next stage of the evolution of the internet and mobility", is the teaser line on the invite providing clues to what might be about to come from the Finnish mobile giants.
"Join us at Nokia: Go Play to see how the latest developments will change the way we all experience and share the things that inspire us", it continues.
Whether it's as some speculate, a social-sharing music experience, a straight music download service or some kind of nifty new way to sideload music to your Nokia handset, stayed tuned to Pocket-lint.co.uk.
We will let you know all the details as soon as we have them as we will be attending the event on August 29th and will bring you all the latest Nokia news, pronto...
- Huawei P20 specs, release date and news: Everything you need to know about P20, P20 Pro and P20 Lite
- OnePlus 6 specs, release date, news and rumours
- 30GB data SIM only on a 30 day rolling contract for £15
- Great Galaxy S9 and S9+ accessories at Carphone Warehouse and Mobiles.co.uk
- OnePlus 6 may not be as cheap as you'd expect
- How to watch the Huawei P20 and P20 Pro launch live
- Huawei P20 vs P20 Pro: What's the rumoured difference?
- Save up to £100 on Honor smartphones in the Amazon Easter Sales
- Huawei P20 Pro triple lens camera features revealed in full
- HTC launches Desire 12 and 12+ with bezel-less displays and dual-lens cameras
Comments