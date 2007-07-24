  Nokia announces acquisition of Twango

Nokia and Twango today announced that Nokia has acquired substantially all assets of Twango.

Twango provides a media sharing solution for organising and sharing photos, videos and other personal media.

By acquiring Twango, Nokia will be able to offer people an easy way to share multimedia content through their desktop and mobile devices.

"The Twango acquisition is a concrete step towards our internet services vision of providing seamless access to information, entertainment, and social networks - at anytime, anywhere, from any connected device, in any way that you choose."

"We have the most complete suite of connected multimedia experiences including music, navigation, games, and - with the Twango acquisition - photos, videos, and a variety of document types", said Anssi Vanjoki, executive vice president and general manager, Multimedia, Nokia.

"When you combine a Nokia Nseries multimedia computer that is always on, always connected, and always with you together with a rich media sharing destination like Twango, people will have exciting new ways to create and enjoy rich media experiences in real time."

Twango, a privately-owned company founded by former Microsoft veterans, is headquartered in Redmond, Washington, USA.

Twango's platform makes organising, sharing, and republishing media such as photos, videos and audio clips easy.

Unlike many other social media services, Twango supports multiple media types and offers a comprehensive array of options for people to manage, share, and repurpose their personal media content across desktop computers and mobile devices.