  Is Nokia about to unleash an 8GB N95?

Rumours are rife that Nokia maybe about to unleash an 8GB version of their multi-media mobile, the N95.

The upped memory would make it more competitive against Apple's smartphone, as the top iPhone model boasts an 8GB capacity, as will Sony Ericsson's top of the range Walkman phone, the W960.

The rumours, which began when an xml file suggesting an 8GB model was spied on the Nokia website, are also suggesting that this version would be touted as a special music edition and would come in black.

On the downside, the rumours also suggest that GPS functionality may be sacrificed to make way for the improved specs.

Nokia's N-"It's what computers have become"-95 is the hero model of Nokia's Nseries range and boasts a music player, a 5-megapixel camera, HSDPA and Wi-Fi connectivity, web browsing, and GPS.

The N95 currently offers 160MB internal memory, which is expandable via microSD card slot, but there's no doubt an 8GB version would be desirable to cope with the photos taken by the 5MP camera, and to take full advantage of the N95's great music playing abilities.