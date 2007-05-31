Nokia announces 6500 classic and 6500 slide

Nokia today announced two, third gen mid-range handsets – the Nokia 6500 classic and Nokia 6500 slide.

Designed with maximum usability in mind (well, that does help) both phones feature large keys and ergonomically correct and balanced proportions.

The Nokia 6500 classic is made from a seamless case crafted from 360 degrees of anodized aluminium and measures only 9.5mm.

In one of those off-the-wall Nokia touches that we love, as an expression of individuality, each Nokia 6500 classic is "individually polished, ensuring that no two phones are exactly alike".

Featuring dual band 3G technology (WDCMA - that's faster than GRPS and EDGE but not as fast as HSDPA) for fast and easy downloads and browsing and quad-band GSM for worldwide roaming the phone also has 1GB of internal memory - more than the vast majority of other mid-tier mobile phones.

This classic also boasts a 2 megapixel camera with dual LED flash and an integrated music player.

The Nokia 6500 slide has the same WDCMA technology, a 3.2 megapixel camera with Carl Zeiss optics, autofocus, a dual LED flash and 8x digital zoom.

To make sure the brushed stainless steel body retains its good looks, a unique hard coating helps to prevent scuffs, scratches and even fingerprints while Nokia promise that precision engineering of the slide mechanism means that the Nokia 6500 slide feels solid in the hand, yet moves with a smooth, fluid action to create a decidedly "upscale user impression".

Both phones are due to be available in Q3 with retail prices roughly around the 220 to 250 quid mark.