  Nokia 8600 available to pre-order

The new Nokia 8600 mobile phone is available to pre-order on the Carphonewarehouse's website.

With no official announcement from Nokia the "Black. Beauty." has snuck onto the handset scene with little fanfare.

A more affordable little brother to Nokia's 8800 (and certainly more affordable that the gold-smothered Sirocco version), the 8600 has certainly got the looks – all smooth edges and rounded corners boasts a stainless steel body, and a "unique smoked glass sliding cover".

Specs for the quad-band phone include a 2-megapixel camera on the back, video recorder, 128MB of built-in memory for storage, a multimedia player for a wide variety of music formats, FM tuner, stereo Bluetooth compatibility, email software, Java games and a mobile internet browser.

Carphonewarehouse's pre-order service is promising delivery of the phone for next week…