Nokia announces the 3109 classic

Nokia today announced the new Nokia 3109 classic, a functional, basic handset that offers "distraction free communication".

Considering how distraction-heavy phones have become with feature sets that make your eyes boggle, Nokia have gone down the Luddite route with their latest phone and just produced a handset that is deigned to work as a phone. Crazy, we know.

Boasting long battery life, a hands-free speaker, expandable memory via a microSD memory card, the other main features are business-friendly – a big capacity phone book, an organiser with calendar, to-do list, notes and email with attachments.

"We recognize that a sizeable number of people just want a mobile phone to stay in touch on their own terms", said John Barry, director, mobile phones, Nokia. "For these individuals, and for companies who want to support their employees by providing a mobile phone, the Nokia 3109 classic offers strong functionality and adheres to certain corporate privacy and security policies."

The "certain corporate privacy and security policies" are likely to be no-camera rules employed in high-security companies.

Looking at the spec list we have noticed that they've sneaked a music player in there though, the fun-loving devils.

The Nokia 3109 classic is expected to be available in the second quarter of 2007 at an estimated retail price of 140 euros.

NB: No photo as of yet – presumably too boring.

