  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Nokia phone news

Nokia N95 lands in Europe

|
  Nokia N95 lands in Europe

The wait for Nokia's most anticipated phone to date is over. Nokia this morning announced that it is shipping its N95 mobile phone to virtually everywhere but the US.

The new phone, which is still to be listed in Nokia's UK online shop at time of writing, sports the fast HSDPA connectivity (3.5G), a 5 megapixel camera, GPS with maps of Europe and a two-way slider design that reveals dedicated music buttons to compete with Sony Ericsson Walkman range and a standard keypad when slid the other way.

"The Nokia N95 is the ultimate multimedia computer and a fantastic example of what Nokia Nseries devices can deliver", said Juha Putkiranta, senior vice president, Multimedia, Nokia.

"It easily replaces a number of single purpose devices with a well designed package that is with you and connected. The Nokia N95 is what computers have become - personal, powerful and connected devices."

Nokia announced the N95 globally last year in September.

You can read our first look review via the link below.

PopularIn Phones
  1. How the Honor 10 beats the OnePlus 6
  2. Claim a free Kodak photo printer with select Sony, Huawei and LG phones from O2
  3. Xiaomi Mi 8 is a 6.21-inch monster, with iPhone X looks and dual-frequency GPS
  4. Motorola One Power leaks shows a notch and Android One in force
  5. Microsoft Surface Phone back on the cards; Windows 10 on ARM, Snapdragon 850 SoC
  1. Samsung Galaxy S10 to use in-display fingerprint sensor courtesy of Qualcomm
  2. LG to supply Pixel 3 XL OLED display, hopefully without colour issues
  3. Google Pixel 3 XL might arrive in October with a dual camera notch
  4. LG V35 ThinQ vs LG V30: What's the difference?
  5. This is the LG V35 ThinQ; launches in June with more power and improved camera
Comments