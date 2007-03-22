  Nokia N95 lands in Europe

The wait for Nokia's most anticipated phone to date is over. Nokia this morning announced that it is shipping its N95 mobile phone to virtually everywhere but the US.

The new phone, which is still to be listed in Nokia's UK online shop at time of writing, sports the fast HSDPA connectivity (3.5G), a 5 megapixel camera, GPS with maps of Europe and a two-way slider design that reveals dedicated music buttons to compete with Sony Ericsson Walkman range and a standard keypad when slid the other way.

"The Nokia N95 is the ultimate multimedia computer and a fantastic example of what Nokia Nseries devices can deliver", said Juha Putkiranta, senior vice president, Multimedia, Nokia.

"It easily replaces a number of single purpose devices with a well designed package that is with you and connected. The Nokia N95 is what computers have become - personal, powerful and connected devices."

Nokia announced the N95 globally last year in September.

