CES 2007: Nokia unveils N800 Internet Tablet

Nokia has brought its latest products to the showfloor at CES, and is emphasising its vision of mobile devices driving the evolution of the Internet and how it's used.

The company has used CES to launch the N800 Internet Tablet, which functions as a “portable internet entertainment device".

It supports VoIP, instant messaging, as well as email and a variety of music and video options.

And in the UK, new users will get one months free access to The Cloud wireless network.

Taking over from the 770 Internet Tablet, the N800 promises faster performance, a full-screen, QWERTY keyboard to make emailing and IMing easier, and connectivity via Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

The small device also boast a webcam, so you can video chat wherever you are, as well as internet navigation software by Navicore.

It also supports RealNetworks' Rhapsody music service, also used by SanDisk's Sansa players, and will soon have a specially-designed version of Skype software on it.

Based on a Linux OS known as Maemo, the N800 is available now in the US, and in certain European markets for around $400.

