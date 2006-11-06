  T-Mobile offers Nokia E50 for business users

T-Mobile has added the Nokia E50 smartphone to its business handset portfolio. It’s available with web 'n’ walk tariff, as well as Flext, Relax, U-Fix and Business 1-Plan tariffs.

The thinnest Nokia Eseries quad-band phone to date, the Nokia E50 supports GSM networks worldwide and promises users up to six hours of talk time.

The new Nokia E50 sports a classic Nokia design and will allow users to have two phone numbers in one phone. Other features include an MP3 player and optional 1.3 megapixel camera.

Built on S60 3rd edition smartphone platform, which is now in other 100 devices, the Nokia E50 supports popular corporate mobile email solutions, including Intellisync Wireless Email by Nokia, BlackBerry Connect, Visto Mobile, Altexia, and Microsoft ActiveSync.

The Nokia E50 also comes with a set of pre-installed business applications that promise to help increase the productivity of mobile professionals.

Get the brand new Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ on the network that gives you 4G in more places than any other. EE runs the UK’s biggest and fastest mobile network, offering superfast 4G in more places than any other operator after pioneering the UK’s first superfast 4G mobile service in October 2012. The networks coverage extends to 90% of the UK’s landmass and EE has received extensive independent recognition, including being ranked the UK’s best overall network by RootMetrics.