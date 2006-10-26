  Nokia bundles Mission Impossible 3 on miniSD with N93

In order to encourage people to view the N-series as portable media devices, Nokia is promoting the N93 by giving away a copy of Mission Impossible 3 on memory cards packaged with the device.

The release of the special sales package coincides with the launch of M:I:III on DVD; the bundle is only offered in certain European nations and the UK.

The miniSD card is only 512MB in size, but stores what must be a highly-compressed version of the entire film running at 25 frames per second. While viewing it on the 2.4-inch QVGA screen, you can rewind, fast forward, and pause. The film is also transferable to a PC, so that you can clear the card and use it for storage.

You can even watch the film while in flight, as the N93 features an offline mode so that it doesn't interfere with airplane navigation.