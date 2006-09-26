Nokia launches the N75 multimedia clamshell

Nokia has launched the N75, the smallest “multimedia computer” that the company has yet offered and that offers special music functionality.

On the outside of the clamshell is a 1.36-inch colour screen that lets you access your music and control navigation with the buttons on the cover. The device supports MP3, M4A, AAC, eAAC+, and WMA files, and features advanced music playback features like an equaliser, playlists, and shuffle function. Synchronisation is easy with a dedicated button that updates music and playlists.

Although built-in storage is only 40MB, it is expandable to 2GB with its microSD slot; FM radio can also be listened to through the headphones or little integrated 3D stereo speakers.

The N75 also incorporates a 2MP camera with LED flash, and lets you view images on the 2.4-inch screen. It can also record and playback MPEG4 video for good-quality results.

Surfing the Internet is also facilitated thanks to the Web Browser with Mini Map that also aggregates RSS feeds for updates on the go.

The N75 is a 3G phone that also operates on EDGE and GSM, and is initially slated for release in the US before the end of the year.