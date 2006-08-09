Visual Radio to put interactive content on your mobile
Virgin Radio, Nokia, and HP have teamed up to offer a new content channel for mobile phone users.
Called Visual Radio, the service streams synchronised interactive information and graphics to the mobile handset as users listen to radio.
At the moment, only users of certain Nokia mobiles on the O2 network can receive Visual Radio from Virgin Radio, but that will change in the coming months.
Content will include images of the artist playing, the DJ, and programme information; the service will also be interactive, so listeners can take part in quizzes or enter competitions.
Although London’s Virgin Radio will pioneer the service, it will be extended to GCap Media’s GWR FM in Bristol on 10 August.
The mobiles that feature built-in support for mobile radio include the N-series handsets as well as a number of others.
There will be a cost incurred, depending on the amount of data used. Twenty minutes of using the service should cost around 40p for GPRS usage.
For more information about compatible handsets, visitVisual Radio
