Nokia's N93 and N73 hit the shelves

Nokia has started shipping the N93 and the N73 to European markets, after originally announcing the high-spec mobiles in April.

As Pocket-lint reported at that time, Nokia is claiming the Nokia N93 is the ultimate mobile device for spontaneous video recording. Sporting a 262k colour 2.4-inch QVGA display and 3.2 megapixel camera with Carl Zeiss optics, DVD-like video capture at 30 frames per second, and 3x optical zoom with video stabilisation you can see why.

The Nokia N93 features large internal memory of up to 50MB, which can be further expanded with a hot swap miniSD card of up to 2GB, allowing users to capture up to 90 minutes of DVD-like quality video or close to 2500 high-quality photos.

Following on in the series, the N73 which comes with integrated stereo speakers with 3D sound, a large 2.4-inch display, a 3.2 megapixel camera with Carl Zeiss optics, autofocus and support for internet photography communities like Flickr.

Available in 3G or quadband EDGE/GSM networks, the Nokia N73 runs the S60 3rd Edition Software on Symbian OS. The phone also features a FM radio.

The Nokia N73 and N93 are expected be available from July 2006, in three colours: silver grey/deep plum, frost white/metallic red and frost white/mocha brown.

Nokia expects the N73 to retail for around €400 ex VAT; pricing on the N93 is not yet available but will vary depending on the carrier.