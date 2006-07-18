  1. Home
Nokia Citizen Journalism Award goes to London bus bombing shot

First place
The votes are in from the Nokia Citizen Journalism Awards 2006, which named the best images taken by citizen journalists over the last year.

The winning image is a shot of the No.30 bus in Tavistock Square taken just after the bomb explosion on 7th July 2005.

The winner chose to remain anonymous, and has donated his or her prize, which consists of a Nokia N90 cameraphone, a photo printer, and membership to Flickr, to charity for auction.

David Otway came in second for his shot of the Buncefield oil depot explosion taken from a plane and clearly showing the plume of smoke emanating from the destroyed plant.

In third place came Alexander Chadwick's cameraphone shot of people emerging after the Piccadilly line explosion.

The judges in the competition included Channel 4 news presenter, John Snow, BBC News Interactivity editor, Vicky Taylor, CNN.com Europe editor, Nick Wrenn, and Chairman of the Picture Editors Awards, Glyn Genin.

The awards were open to any non-journalist who shot an image or video clip that had been used in some form of publication in the last year.

