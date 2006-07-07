Nokia to unroll free wireless service in New York City parks
Nokia is to provide mobile services in the free Wi-Fi networks that New York City is setting up in its city parks.
The network is being managed by WiFi Salon, which has chosen Nokia to be the primary provider.
The service will be unrolled during this summer, when unnamed "media partners" will provide free mobile content to Nokia devices with Wi-Fi connectivity.
Nokia is pushing is wireless-LAN-enabled devices, the N80, the N91, and the 770, but any wireless-enabled notebook or PDA will be able to tap into the network.
WiFi Salon is creating city-wide neighbourhood hot spots all over New York, and is operating 18 Hot Spots in ten different parks, including Battery Park, 8 locations in Central Park, and Corona Flushing Meadows, the USTA Tennis Center.
- Motorola Moto G6, G6 Plus and G6 Play shown off in full renders
- Huawei P20 review: Every inch the flagship alternative
- Porsche Design Huawei Mate RS initial review: In technological pole position?
- Is your iPhone storage full? Here's how to free up space on iPhone
- Want to see the iPhone X in gold? Here you go, thanks to the FCC
- Apple's hot new iPhone 8 Plus (Product) Red edition is here
- Samsung Galaxy S9+ vs Galaxy Note 8: What's the difference?
- Samsung Galaxy S9+ vs Galaxy S8+: What's the difference?
- Motorola Moto G6 specs, news and release date: Everything we know so far
- Where to buy the new red iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus
Comments