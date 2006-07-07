Nokia to unroll free wireless service in New York City parks

Nokia is to provide mobile services in the free Wi-Fi networks that New York City is setting up in its city parks.

The network is being managed by WiFi Salon, which has chosen Nokia to be the primary provider.

The service will be unrolled during this summer, when unnamed "media partners" will provide free mobile content to Nokia devices with Wi-Fi connectivity.

Nokia is pushing is wireless-LAN-enabled devices, the N80, the N91, and the 770, but any wireless-enabled notebook or PDA will be able to tap into the network.

WiFi Salon is creating city-wide neighbourhood hot spots all over New York, and is operating 18 Hot Spots in ten different parks, including Battery Park, 8 locations in Central Park, and Corona Flushing Meadows, the USTA Tennis Center.