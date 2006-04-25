Gary Oldman to make short film using new Nokia N93

In an attempt to show off how good its new movie focused Nokia N93 actually is, Nokia has enlisted the services of actor and director Gary Oldman to shoot a short film with the new Nokia N93.

In a similar vein in getting Rankin to do a photo shoot with a camera phone,

The Batman Begins, Leon and Harry Potter star will lead an international cast of creative visionaries who are shooting mobile movies for the Nokia Nseries Studio on a Nokia N93.

They are all tasked with producing short films based on the theme of 'open your eyes' - capturing the everyday moments that tell a touching, compelling or provoking story about the world we live in.

Today and regularly over the next few months, a selection of these mobile movies will be premiered on the Nokia Nseries Studio where they're available for downloading to mobile devices or PCs.

In the summer, Nokia is planning to open up the site so people can upload and showcase their own mobile short films.

Commenting on the initiative, Gary Oldman said: "I am fascinated by the potential of mobile video devices like the Nokia N93. They allow us to catch the fleeting moments we observe in our daily lives and share them as they happen. The possibilities for film-making are endless - I'm looking forward to producing a short film on a Nokia N93 and I hope it inspires people to record the extraordinary moments in their ordinary days and share them with the world."