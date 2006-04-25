Nokia launches BH-700, BH-600 and BH-300 Bluetooth headsets
Nokia has announced three new Bluetooth Headsets today at a press conference in Berlin; the Nokia Bluetooth Headset BH-700, the Nokia Bluetooth Headset BH-600 and the Nokia Bluetooth Headset BH-300.
The Nokia Bluetooth Headset BH-700, weighs only 10 grams and offers a talk time of up to 6 hours and up to 160 hours of stand by time.
The slightly heavier Nokia Bluetooth Headset BH-600 meanwhile offers digital signal processing (DSP), up to 7 hours and up to 170 hours of stand by time and weighs almost double the BH-700 at 18 grams.
Finally the company has launched the Nokia Bluetooth Headset BH-300 that weighs in at 10 grams. It has talk time of up to 5 hours 30 minutes and up to 150 hours of stand by time.
All available this summer, the headsets are expected to retail for around £30 - £40.
