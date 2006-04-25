Nokia launches N72, N73 and N93 handsets

Nokia has announced three new handsets today at a press conference in Berlin; the Nokia N72, Nokia N73 and Nokia N93.

Nokia is claiming the Nokia N93 is the ultimate mobile device for spontaneous video recording. Sporting a 262k colour 2.4-inch QVGA display and 3.2 megapixel camera with Carl Zeiss optics, DVD-like video capture at 30 frames per second, and 3x optical zoom with video stabilization you can see why.

The Nokia N93 features large internal memory of up to 50MB, which can be further expanded with a hot swap miniSD card of up to 2GB, allowing users to capture up to 90 minutes of DVD-like quality video or close to 2500 high-quality photos.

Following on in the series, the N73 which comes with integrated stereo speakers with 3D sound, a large 2.4-inch display, a 3.2 megapixel camera with Carl Zeiss optics, autofocus and support for Internet photography communities like Flickr.

Available in 3G or quadband EDGE/GSM networks, the Nokia N73 runs the S60 3rd Edition Software on Symbian OS. The phone also features a FM radio.

The Nokia N73 and N93 are expected be available from July 2006, in three colours: silver grey/deep plum, frost white/metallic red and frost white/mocha brown.

Nokia also announced the Nokia N72 today, another handset apart of its multimedia N series.

Available in pearl pink or gloss black, the new N72 is equipped with a 2 megapixel camera with flash and integrated digital music player, with dedicated capture and music player keys, an integrated browser, FM radio and support for Visual Radio.

The Nokia N72 is expected to be available from June 2006.

Nokia also announced three new Bluetooth Headsets; the Nokia Bluetooth Headset BH-700, the Nokia Bluetooth Headset BH-600 and the Nokia Bluetooth Headset BH-300.

All available this summer, the headsets are expected to retail for around £30 - £40.